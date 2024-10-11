France set to deliver Mirage jets to Ukraine Friday, October 11, 2024 12:00:30 PM

France is preparing to supply Ukraine with between 12 to 20 Mirage 2000-5F jets, according to recent reports. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kyiv is set to receive these French military aircraft in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training sessions in France. The French arsenal reportedly holds 37 Mirage jets, but Paris might release between 12 to 20 units to Ukraine, Avions reports.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that France is undertaking modernization efforts for the jets earmarked for Ukraine. These aircraft will be armed with SCALP-EG cruise missiles, transitioning them into multifunctional planes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces can deploy in a variety of operations.

The Mirage 2000-5F is an upgraded version of the Mirage 2000, developed by Dassault Aviation to meet various combat mission requirements. This model is equipped with advanced radar systems, capable of detecting airborne targets at significant distances. The aircraft's speed and maneuverability are among its major advantages.

Western military experts predict the formation of a new aviation brigade should France supply Kyiv with more than 10 Mirage jets.

