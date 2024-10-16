France to deliver kamikaze drones to Ukraine Wednesday, October 16, 2024 12:30:20 PM

France is poised to begin delivery of its own kamikaze drones to Ukraine in the coming weeks, said on social media platform X by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

The minister emphasized that this is the first French remotely controlled munition of its kind, adding that the successful testing of this development is a pivotal accomplishment for France's defense industry in less than two years. Drone deliveries to Ukraine are expected to occur within the next few weeks.

BFMTV reports that last March, France ordered 2,000 drones for its armed forces, with the first batch of 100 units set to be shipped to Ukraine.

The minister highlighted the significance of these kamikaze drones in operational deployments, asserting they could become an effective addition to France’s artillery arsenal. In February 2024, Paris and Kyiv inked a bilateral security agreement under which France committed to provide Ukraine with €3 billion in military aid throughout 2024. This agreement includes concrete timelines for support extending over a decade.

However, due to financial constraints, France may have to scale down its military assistance to Ukraine from the previously pledged €3 billion in 2024 to slightly over €2 billion. Next year, under preliminary plans, France's defense budget is expected to rise to €50.5 billion, but the defense ministry is projected to request additional funds to cover unforeseen expenses related to NATO deployments and additional aid to Ukraine.

