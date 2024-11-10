France to send new shipment of SCALP missiles to Ukraine Sunday, November 10, 2024 12:00:13 PM

France is set to deliver a new shipment of long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine, as confirmed by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

Lecornu emphasized the importance of maintaining a steady flow of aid to Ukraine, as it allows Ukrainian authorities to consider political solutions when deemed appropriate.

In addition to the missile delivery, France will continue its training program for 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers on French military equipment. Lecornu anticipates an increase in Russian strikes on Ukrainian soil during the winter months. France will also transfer portable Mistral anti-air missile systems to Ukraine.

“To allow Ukraine to strike targets on the front lines, I recently approved the delivery of approximately ten SCALP missiles, as promised by French President Emmanuel Macron to President Volodymyr Zelensky,” said the Minister.

The SCALP missile is a French variant of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles, a joint development by the UK and France. The two versions are nearly identical, differing mainly in software and carrier aircraft. SCALP missiles have a range of 560 km, with an export version that reduces the distance to 290 km and features a smaller warhead.

Recently, Russia has reportedly evacuated its Black Sea Fleet from Novorossiysk in anticipation of long-range missile strikes by Ukrainian forces.

