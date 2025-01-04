France to supply Ukraine with upgraded Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets by January 2025 Saturday, January 4, 2025 3:00:16 PM

This month, Ukraine is poised to receive its initial shipment of French Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets, potentially arriving as early as January 2025. According to Avions Legendaires, France is expected to send the first batch of these fourth-generation fighters at the start of the year.

The media outlet reports “this very month, the Ukrainian Air Force is scheduled to receive its first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters, sourced from French Air Force reserves and specially modified.”

A total of nine "Mirages" are intended for Ukraine, with the initial delivery expected by January 20. “Some sources suggest they may already be en route to Ukraine, currently limited solely to training flights,” the article notes, although this information remains unconfirmed.

These aircraft, sourced from the French Air and Space Force, have been modified and will bear Ukrainian markings. France has optimized the Mirage 2000-5F models to facilitate the carriage and launch of SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

According to Avions Legendaires, this move comes after extended negotiations between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The French and Ukrainian presidents have made the Mirage 2000-5F a centerpiece of military aid, akin to the Caesar cannons and AMX-10RC tanks,” the report states.

Ukrainian pilots and technical teams are already undergoing training for these aircraft. Previously, French experts upgraded the Mirages to accommodate SCALP-EG/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, compatible with Ukrainian military needs. In addition to the F-16s already being delivered, Ukrainian forces could also count on the Mirage 2000-5F for combat missions.

The Dassault Mirage 2000-5F is a versatile, single-seat French fighter jet that reaches speeds up to 2,300 km/h and operates at altitudes of 16.4 km. Equipped with nine weapon hardpoints, it can carry a payload of up to 6,300 kg, with each jet valued at approximately $43 million.

