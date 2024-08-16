Freedom of Russia Legion urges Russian soldiers to surrender as Ukraine expands control in Kursk region Friday, August 16, 2024 11:30:12 AM

Following the Ukrainian military's breakthrough into Russia's Kursk region, the "Freedom of Russia Legion" fighting on the side of Ukraine has called on Russian soldiers to surrender and join the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the post on their Telegram channel the fighters of the Legion said that Russian officers, while "sitting comfortably in the rear," strongly urge Russian soldiers not to surrender but to "blow themselves up with their own grenades."

"But Russian soldiers are ignoring these criminal orders by the hundreds, choosing to live rather than die for another medal for their colonel or another mansion for Gerasimov. This decision is a healthy alternative to senseless death. We call on all Russian Armed Forces personnel to voluntarily surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as your comrades have done," they added.

The military appealed to those who "wish to continue fighting for a better future for Russia." Specifically, they urged such individuals to join their legion.

"We are ready to communicate with anyone willing to turn their weapons against the Kremlin," they concluded.

Earlier, analysts confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken control of the village of Vnezapnoye in the Kursk region. Overall, Ukraine now controls more than 80 settlements within Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.