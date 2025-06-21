French company Parrot debuts ANAFI UKR recon drone for Ukrainian military at Paris air show Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:00:42 AM

French company Parrot showcased its compact reconnaissance quadcopter, the ANAFI UKR, at the Paris Air Show, adapted to meet the Ukrainian Armed Forces' specific requirements. Designed to tackle challenges in conflict zones, this drone addresses issues such as the widespread use of electronic warfare systems (EW) and disruptions to GPS satellite navigation signals across the front line.

Reports indicate the ANAFI UKR operates where larger systems might fail: urban settings, challenging terrains, or during low-profile missions demanding mobility, flexibility, and sovereign control over data and airspace. According to Parrot, the UAV is piloted via the secure SkyController UKR ground station, which includes a commercial tablet (e.g., Samsung or iPad Mini) providing up to 4.5 hours of continuous operation.

The drone's radio architecture features an encrypted dual radio system (Wi-Fi and 5G) with frequency-hopping MARS (military radio station) and LoRa fallback for autonomous return.

When folded, the UAV measures 245 x 160 x 116 mm, extending to 350 x 665 x 116 mm when deployed. With a base weight of 959 grams, its maximum take-off weight is 1450 grams. The drone operates efficiently in winds up to 15 m/s and at altitudes up to 5000 meters, within a temperature range of -35°C to +50°C. The standard battery allows for a flight duration of up to 38 minutes at a speed of 6 m/s. The drone can fly a maximum distance of 23 km at a flight speed of 10 m/s, with a max horizontal speed of 17 m/s, and ascent/descent rates of 8 m/s. The new XLR battery extends the flight time to 50 minutes and range to 40 km.

The Optronic payload includes a dual-stabilized EO/IR gimbal with an RGB day camera featuring 35x zoom and a FLIR Boson thermal imaging system, enabling the identification of human-sized targets from a distance of up to 2.2 km (day mode) or 173 meters (IR mode) from 120 meters above ground level.

ANAFI UKR has entered serial production, with prices starting at €15,000, varying based on configuration, integration, and support options. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Forces have initiated the use of new MV-25 OSKAR loitering munitions from French company KNDS. Additionally, a new high-tech Algiz AM EW system, remotely controlled, has been developed for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

