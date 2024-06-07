French-German arms giant KNDS establishes presence in Ukraine: key defence agreements signed in France Friday, June 7, 2024 11:26:00 AM

French-German conglomerate KNDS has announced that it would establish a subsidiary company in Ukraine, as reported by Le Figaro.

In Versailles, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of KNDS Philippe Petitcolin, and French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu signed the relevant document.

KNDS is one of the largest arms conglomerates in Europe, founded by the German company KMW and the French company Nexter. Its portfolio includes main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, ammunition, and bridge-layers, among others. Its flagship products are the Leopard tanks and the Caesar self-propelled artillery systems.

Two memoranda of understanding, one to establish a Caesar service centre and another for 3D printing spare parts, have been signed by representatives of KNDS France and the Ukrainian company ENMEK. Additionally, a contract has been formally signed for the transfer of licensed production of 155mm calibre shells to Ukrainian territory.

