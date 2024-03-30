Funding shortfall for Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine, says Estonian Defense Minister Saturday, March 30, 2024 9:30:31 AM

Several countries have already contributed to the Czech Republic's initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine, but funds are still insufficient, said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur as reported by ERR.

"If we're talking about a million rounds, that translates to around three billion euros. There are different calibers, cheaper ones to a lesser extent. It would be great if we could get it all done. Currently, it can be said that there is a larger shortfall in funding than in ammunition," said the Estonian official.

Efforts to find the missing funds are primarily focused within the countries of Northern and Central Europe. France, which has stated its readiness to make a greater contribution, needs to be discussed separately, he added.

Pevkur mentioned that it is difficult to predict when the ammunition might reach the front. Some of it may arrive within a few months while the rest might not be available until the end of the year.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed some concern, noting that there are reports from Ukraine indicating that the ammunition is not reaching its destination.

"If we can still execute these plans and deliver them to Ukraine, and if Ukraine is able to strike back, then it will have an impact," she observed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.