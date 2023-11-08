G7 assures Ukraine of its continued support Wednesday, November 8, 2023 11:00:08 AM

The G7 countries assured Ukraine of their continued support. At a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 8, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to continue to support Ukraine, despite the war in the Middle East, and to "impose tough sanctions against Russia," reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Against the backdrop of Israel's war with the terrorist Islamist movement Hamas, it is important that the G7 countries "unanimously send a clear signal to the international community that our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine will never weaken," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned: "If we lose our breath in our support for Ukraine now, Putin will ruthlessly exploit it – with dire consequences for the people of Ukraine and Europe." That is why it is so important that the G7 continues to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine, Baerbock said.

The G7 foreign ministers also pledged to accelerate efforts to rebuild Ukraine "in the medium and long term" and to "work towards a peace process" with international partners.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.