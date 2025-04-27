General Moskalik, killed in an explosion near Moscow, was behind missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and Kyiv Sunday, April 27, 2025 9:59:45 AM

In a significant attack near Moscow, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik—one of the principal orchestrators of massive strikes on Ukrainian civilians—was killed. This incident took place in the Moscow suburb of Balashikha, where General Moskalik, the mastermind behind deadly missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, was targeted and eliminated. His demise has been described as a retribution for the bloodshed of innocent Ukrainians and war crimes committed.

According to military analyst Konstantin Mashovets, Moskalik was not a bystander in the Russian General Staff. Behind his unassuming appearance was one of the key architects of long-range missile strikes against Ukraine.

His responsibilities included the planning of combined strikes on Ukrainian cities, coordinating target choices, justifying attacks on residential areas, and preparing detailed operational plans. Moskalik was behind the assaults on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other Ukrainian cities, leading to the destruction of peaceful homes, schools, hospitals, and the tragic loss of children’s lives.

Mashovets emphasizes that Moskalik’s "encounter" with a "German-made" vehicle in Balashikha was neither inadvertent nor the result of internal conflicts. It was a targeted operation. Sources suggest that Moskalik was fully aware of his role in these mass killings and knew that retribution was inevitable.

Russian sources had cited Moskalik as a promising candidate for heading the so-called "National Defense Management Center of Russia"—an essential element of the Russian General Staff, responsible for orchestrating inter-agency and coalition military groups. Had he been appointed, his influence over military operations against Ukraine would have intensified. Thus, his elimination was a pre-emptive move, removing a significant threat.

