In a chilling announcement, Georgia has declared that 300 soldiers who are part of the "Georgian National Legion" and are currently fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are now wanted on terrorism charges, said Commander Mamuka Mamulashvili revealed this development in an interview with The Insider.

Georgia's State Security Service recently began summoning citizens with connections to the war in Ukraine for questioning. One such individual, soldier Nadim Khmaladze, claimed on his Facebook page that he's being accused of "inciting a revolt and terrorism."

In another case, ImediNews reported that activist Lasha Chigladze is being investigated for "conspiracy to overthrow the government" and "preparing terrorism," a probe that began a year ago. Chigladze spoke to TV Mtavari, disclosing that he was asked general questions about his movements to and from Ukraine amid an inquiry into a year-old coup investigation.

Commander Mamuka Mamulashvili, who leads the Georgian National Legion, mentioned in comments to The Insider that he isn't acquainted with these citizens, as they might have fought in other units. Nonetheless, about 300 of his troops have indeed been declared wanted in Georgia.

"I foresaw this situation evolving once Russia began declaring us wanted. This was a way for the Georgian government to have grounds to arrest us. Russian and Georgian special services are working in synchrony today. Many of our guys who returned to Georgia were advised by Georgian special services to leave the country as they said, 'There are many Russians here; we can no longer protect you; we ask you to leave,'" Mamulashvili shared.

He also speculated that some volunteers might be handed over to Russia, but this would likely occur after the parliamentary elections in late October.

"I've already reported the threat hanging over Georgian soldiers to the USA. Sanctions against the Georgian government are assured. We will steadily push for sanctions against every individual involved in this," Mamulashvili concluded.

On April 16, Russia put that the youngest Georgian sniper fighting for Ukraine on a wanted list. According to Russian criminal law, the volunteer could face up to 18 years if captured by Russians.

