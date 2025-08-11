German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to double 155mm shell production in Ukraine Monday, August 11, 2025 12:00:50 PM

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is gearing up to double its annual capacity at a newly constructed ammo production plant in Ukraine. Designed to manufacture up to 300,000 155-mm artillery shells annually, this strategic expansion is part of Kyiv’s broader initiative to lessen its dependency on Western allies while enhancing domestic capabilities, reports the website German Aid to Ukraine, citing Rheinmetall chief Armin Papperger.

Initially, the site was slated to produce 150,000 shells per year. However, Papperger, in a conversation with Handelsblatt, revealed that early August discussions with Ukrainian officials brought about ambitions to bolt production outputs.

Despite the ambitious plans, Papperger noted that bureaucratic hindrances in Ukraine are presenting significant obstacles to the construction process. Furthermore, with limited resources, Ukraine faces financial constraints that hinder the swift scaling of production capabilities.

Rheinmetall's Ukrainian Production

In July 2024, the German corporation Rheinmetall secured an order from the Ukrainian government to establish an advanced ammunition manufacturing facility, maintaining a controlling interest in the project.

Plans are in place to operationalize the Ukrainian plant by 2026, and Rheinmetall is eyeing three additional facilities, meant to operate irrespective of the war's trajectory.

However, Papperger reported that as of March, obtaining construction permits in Ukraine remains plagued by delays. The bureaucratic processes have been more time-consuming than anticipated, he noted.

Conversely, in Germany, new defense facilities are rising rapidly due to the removal of most administrative hurdles, a benchmark that remains out of reach for Ukraine, Papperger added.

Bloomberg reported back in March that amidst the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and military aid distributions, European reserves of rocket fuel, gunpowder, and other explosives are running low. Responding to this, Papperger highlighted the necessity for Rheinmetall to potentially double gunpowder outputs to over 20,000 metric tons to meet demands.

