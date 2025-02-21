German authorities arrest 18-year-old Russian national over alleged plot against Israeli embassy Friday, February 21, 2025 11:24:12 PM

In the eastern German state of Brandenburg, which borders Berlin, an 18-year-old Russian national has been arrested on suspicion of preparing a serious politically motivated act of violence posing a threat to the state, according to local Brandenburg police.

AFP reports that the arrest took place on February 20th, in the district of Dahme-Spreewald, with the involvement of federal police, Brandenburg's criminal investigation office, Berlin police, and special forces. On February 21st, an administrative court in Brandenburg an der Havel issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

Meanwhile, Garman newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reports that the man was apprehended at Berlin Brandenburg Airport as he attempted to leave the country. However, journalists suggest he did not intend to permanently leave Germany.

The suspected target of the attack was the Israeli embassy. The newspaper reports that the individual, a Chechen native residing in Potsdam, intended to target the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, motivated by Islamist ideologies. Similar information was shared by the dpa agency, citing security sources.

"According to the investigation, the Chechen planned to continue preparations for an attack abroad and to acquire necessary means for it," as reported by Der Tagesspiegel. It appears he had not previously come to the police's attention for involvement in violent crimes.

As of the time of publication, the Israeli embassy has not provided any official comment on the matter.

