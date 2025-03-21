German authorities seize tanker tied to Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Friday, March 21, 2025 10:00:23 AM

German customs have seized the Panamanian-flagged tanker, Eventin, currently anchoring near the island of Rügen, according to Der Spiegel. The tanker carries approximately 100,000 tons of crude oil valued at €40 million. European authorities have identified the vessel as part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” allegedly used to circumvent Western sanctions. As per the publication, the confiscation of the tanker and its valuable cargo took place on March 14. The vessel’s flag was subsequently changed, suggesting rigorous enforcement measures, reports Der Spiegel, citing security officials.

While speaking on March 21, an official spokesperson for Germany’s Finance Ministry clarified that although “customary legal measures” are yet to be fully enacted, Eventin has been prohibited from further maritime movement.

According to investigative journalists, the Eventin departed from the Russian port of Ust-Luga, intending to navigate the Baltic Sea toward Egypt. The tanker has been adrift north of Rügen since mid-January due to the risk of an oil spill, prompting its tow to waters near the port of Sassnitz. It has since been under the vigilant watch of Germany's coast guard and federal police.

By late February, Eventin had been listed among potential members of Russia's "shadow fleet" by EU authorities, notes Der Spiegel. The exceptionally strict German governmental actions reflect a concerted effort by both the Chancellor's Office and the Foreign Ministry to signal that Berlin will not passively observe the transit of Russian oil bypassing Baltic sanctions.

European authorities claim Russia’s "shadow fleet" includes several hundred tankers nominally registered in small nations but effectively managed by Moscow. These ships are allegedly used to sell Russian oil, skirting the embargoes imposed by the West amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In light of continuing incidents involving this "shadow fleet," Western nations have begun tightening direct sanctions on participating vessels. Meanwhile, China has formally prohibited such vessels from accessing several of its ports.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.