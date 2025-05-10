German Chancellor Merz pushes for ceasefire in landmark visit to Kyiv, warns Russia of consequences
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Kyiv for the first time today. He emphasized that the West, including the U.S., is prepared to respond strongly to any anti-peace decisions by the Kremlin, stating, "The ball is now in the court of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin."
Merz elaborated, "Should there be a refusal, significant strengthening of sanctions and extensive support for Ukraine — political, financial, and military — will follow."
This stance is reportedly supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, who is believed to have lost patience with the Russian leader, Merz noted. As a result, there is an "astonishingly high level of agreement" between Europe and the United States today.
However, the German Chancellor remained non-committal about potential negotiations with the Russian president, stating, "If the need arises, if it would help to end the war, I am ready to do much. But first, we must see if we can achieve a ceasefire after this weekend."
Earlier, Chancellor Merz indicated a strong likelihood of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine by this weekend. Today, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he arrived in Kyiv to discuss a coalition of the willing, which could potentially undertake a peacekeeping mission in the event of a truce between Kyiv and Moscow.