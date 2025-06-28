German Chancellor Merz rejects dialogue with Putin, citing ineffectiveness in resolving Ukraine conflict Saturday, June 28, 2025 12:00:29 PM

Germany’s Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has stated he’s not planning to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime soon, marking a shift from previous leadership approaches. Merz believes direct talks with Putin hold little promise and aims not to repeat his predecessor's missteps. According to DW, past interactions with Putin have failed to ease tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, Merz pointed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow in July 2024, as well as former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's phone call with Putin. "Following Orban’s latest Russia visit, Kyiv suffered heavy bombardments, with residential areas and hospitals bearing the brunt. After Scholz's conversation with Putin, Russia struck a children's hospital. If such talks lead to these 'results,' I’d keep my distance for quite some time," the Chancellor emphasized.

Merz also commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on Russia, suggesting that the American leader is becoming increasingly critical of Putin. The German Chancellor noted the broad understanding in Europe regarding the war's essence and highlighted the current U.S. Senate discussions on potential new sanctions against Russia. President Trump, Merz indicated, will make the final decision.

On November 15, 2024, former Chancellor Scholz conversed with Putin, condemning the war Russia waged against Ukraine. However, shortly after, Russian assaults on Ukrainian cities intensified, making it evident their dialogue fell short of achieving its goal. Dialog.UA previously reported Merz’s reaction to the Kremlin leader's comments on "our Ukraine."

