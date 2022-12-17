German Chancellor Scholz: talks with Putin will be needed to end Russia’s war against Ukraine Saturday, December 17, 2022 1:00:00 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not rule out further negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Russian Federation against Ukraine. "Our goal is for Russia to stop its war of aggression, and Ukraine to defend its integrity," the head of the German government told the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In order to achieve this, it will be "necessary to talk," the chancellor explained. "It remains to be seen whether this will happen by phone, video link or at a long table," Scholz added.

Moscow should "realize that this cannot continue," said the head of the German Chancellor. According to him, Putin should "stop the war, withdraw troops and thus create an opportunity for mutual understanding." Scholz pointed to the "high" possibility of escalation considering Russia's failures on the battlefield.

A few days earlier, the German Chancellor said that the Russian president had "fundamentally miscalculated" the structure of European countries and underestimated the unity of Europe and the West. The head of the German government pointed to large-scale support for Ukraine, including military assistance.

In early December, Scholz and Putin had a telephone conversation for the first time since mid-September. The Chancellor insisted on the need to reach a diplomatic solution as soon as possible.

At the same time, Scholz does not expect a gas crisis in Germany either this or the coming winter. Berlin expects that the subsidies allocated as part of the government support measures will be able to "mitigate high prices this and next winter."

