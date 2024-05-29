German Defense Minister cautions against public debate on Ukraine using western weapons against targets in Russia Wednesday, May 29, 2024 10:29:00 PM

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has warned against the discussions on allowing Ukraine to use weapons supplied by Germany on Russian territory, as reported by Bild.

"It should be clear for the sake of military tactics and strategy that we do not publicly discuss what is possible, what is allowed, and what we want to see, and what we do not," Pistorius stated.

The Defense Minister emphasised his preference for keeping this discussion away from public attention.

"I do not believe that the Kremlin will tell us what they are ready to do, where they are ready to use any weapon," he added.

Pistorius also spoke against German soldiers training Ukrainian troops in the country that has been attacked by Russia.

"The added value, which I do not see, is disproportionate to the risk and effort that would be required, and therefore it is not an option for us," he added.

Italian Prime Minister has opposed the use of Western weapons for strikes on Russia (https://zn.ua/europe/italjanskij-premer-vystupil-protiv-primenenija-zapadnoho-oruzhija-dlja-udarov-po-rf.html).

It is worth noting that ten European countries have granted Ukraine the right to use weapons provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces directly on the territory. France recently joined the "club" of countries that have given such permission.

Additionally, Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has stated that the Ukrainian armed forces are not restricted in using Canadian weapons on Russian territory.

