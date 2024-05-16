German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall to launch air defense system production in Ukraine Thursday, May 16, 2024 11:00:35 AM

German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall is set to establish joint production of air defence systems in Ukraine, announced Rheinmetall's CEO, Armin Papperger.

During the company's annual general meeting, Papperger outlined plans to create an additional joint venture in Ukraine specifically for air defence systems.

However, it is anticipated that it will take at least a year, perhaps even two, before production can commence. The necessary documents, including the memorandum of understanding and joint venture agreements, have yet to be signed.

Papperger also indicated that the promised 40 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) would be delivered to Ukraine by September this year.

Earlier it was reported, that Rheinmetall plans to build at least four plants in Ukraine for weapon manufacturing.

