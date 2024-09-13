German Defense Minister: international law supports Ukraine's right for long-range strikes against Russia Friday, September 13, 2024 12:00:05 PM

Germany has refrained from sending its Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, citing fears of escalation. However, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that the decision to target Russian territory with Western-supplied long-range missiles rests with the countries supplying these weapons to Ukraine, reports Tagesschau . He emphasized that such actions are permissible under international law as a form of self-defense for Ukraine.

Pistorius suggested that both the U.S. and the U.K. are on the verge of allowing Ukraine to carry out these long-range strikes. "Allies who provided these weapons are free to decide," he stated.

Germany has yet to decide on supplying its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. The U.S. hopes that Berlin will be inspired by the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine. Furthermore, the German opposition supports the notion that now is the time to make such a move.

According to The Times, the U.S. is likely to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles on Russian territory, but only with British Storm Shadow and French Scalp missiles, as supported by London and Paris. The restriction on using American-supplied ATACMS remains due to fears of escalation in Washington. This issue is expected to be discussed by President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer today in New York.

