German Defense Minister: Ukraine has the right to attack military targets in Russian territory Friday, April 21, 2023 11:00:00 AM

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that the operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russian territory amid Russian invasion of Ukraine are quite acceptable, reports the German newspaper Zeit.

In his opinion, it is quite normal for the attacked side to enter the enemy’s territory in order, in particular, to block the enemy's supply routes.

"As long as cities, civilians, civilian facilities are not attacked, you will have to accept it. Reluctantly, but it's part of it, for example, to cut off supply routes," Pistorius said.

In addition, the minister made it clear that the West, when deciding on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, should remember how the war will be fought.

"If Ukraine demands certain types of bombs that are banned around the world, then we must say no," he added.

Ukraine has recently asked its partners for cluster munitions and phosphorus incendiary weapons.

