German Defense Minister: Ukraine will have 6 battalions of Leopard tanks Saturday, April 1, 2023 10:30:09 AM

NATO countries will deliver to Ukraine two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks, as well as four battalions of Leopard 1. In total, this is 160 tanks, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview for the newspaper Die Welt.

According to him, Germany, Poland, and other allies will send Ukraine two battalions of Leopard 2 consisting of 60 tanks. And by the end of the year, four battalions of Leopard 1 - 100 tanks will be added to them.

At the same time, the minister noted that it is unlikely that it will be possible to send more such tanks, since "the resources of the Allies are limited" and Germany "cannot give everything, because there are reserves that cannot be spent."

"I don't see a scenario in which it will be possible to send Ukraine additional Leopards beyond what was announced," Pistorius said.

He recalled that the United States and Great Britain are also supplying tanks to Ukraine, so together NATO allies should meet Ukraine's needs for tanks in the medium term.

This week Ukraine has received 18 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov personally tested the German Marder IFVs that arrived in Ukraine.

