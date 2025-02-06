German investigators probe Russian link in widespread car vandalism case Thursday, February 6, 2025 12:00:02 PM

A shocking series of sabotage acts in Germany has been traced back to Russian handlers, according to a report by Der Spiegel. The perpetrators damaged over 270 cars across various regions using construction foam, sticking decals featuring Economy Minister Robert Habeck on car windows. Initially mistaken for environmental activists, the trail of evidence reportedly leads back to Moscow. The attacks appeared to be orchestrated to incite hatred towards the Green Party and their candidate for chancellor.

On the night of December 11, 2024, police in Schönefeld stopped an Opel that aroused suspicion. Inside were three young men with documents from Serbia, Bosnia, and Germany. They did not have break-in tools, only construction materials, including foam sealant for windows. Police checked their documents and released them, not finding anything amiss. However, it soon emerged that around the same time, 43 cars in the Alt-Schönefeld area were damaged. The saboteurs had used foam to block exhaust pipes, leaving stickers with the slogan, "Be Greener!" alongside an image of a smiling Robert Habeck.

The action was initially interpreted as the work of radical climate activists, sparking public outrage and negative backlash against Habeck and the Green Party. Those stopped in Schönefeld were allegedly recruited via messaging apps, receiving instructions for the sabotage. They were tasked with using construction foam to damage cars and applying stickers promoting the movement, in exchange for a promised reward of 100 euros per damaged vehicle, part of which had already been distributed.

Law enforcement initiated an investigation after details about the suspects were shared with other German regions. The public prosecutor has confirmed an investigation into four suspects related to the vandalism, noting damages of around 6,000 euros in the Ulm area alone. As of now, none of the suspects are under arrest, and two have reportedly left the country.

