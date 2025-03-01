German leaders push to unblock Ukraine aid amid rising U.S.-Ukraine tensions Saturday, March 1, 2025 1:30:10 PM

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has called for the swift allocation of €3 billion for Ukraine, emphasizing Europe's and Germany's support for the nation. Amid a dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Habeck, representing the Green Party, urged Europe and Germany to act promptly, as reported by Spiegel.

He specifically urged the issuance of €3 billion to bolster Ukraine’s defense. "Germany and Europe stand by Ukraine. We will not let them fall. It's also clear: we all want peace, and Ukrainians are foremost in wanting it. How can anyone accuse President Zelensky of anything else?" Habeck told Spiegel during an interview. He added that Ukrainians are paying the price for Putin's aggression, stressing that peace in freedom cannot be achieved through domination and humiliation.

Habeck highlighted the urgency of supporting Ukraine, emphasizing quick action in the short term. The magazine noted recent contention within the German government over a new €3 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Shortly before Christmas, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) shelved these plans. However, Habeck insisted that these funds should first be allocated so Ukraine can order defense materials, including anti-aircraft systems. "Ukraine must be capable of protecting human lives. There should be no further delays. The new SPD leadership must change its stance on this," Habeck declared.

He also advocated reviewing whether frozen Russian assets could support the fight against Putin and, if so, how. Notably, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and CDU leader Friedrich Merz, a potential new German chancellor, were among many world leaders backing Zelensky following the dispute with Trump and Vance. The American President accused the Ukrainian President of "disregarding" the U.S. and claimed Zelensky "wasn't ready for peace."

Echoing this sentiment, Foreign Minister Baerbock, a fellow leader of the Green Party with Habeck, also emphasized the urgency of unblocking support. Furthermore, Habeck has argued for a continued investigation into how frozen Russian assets might aid in countering Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that Europe's security landscape must adjust in light of recent developments.

U.S. Democratic governors condemned Trump's pressure on Zelensky, while some U.S. administration officials sided with Trump, demanding apologies from Zelensky.

