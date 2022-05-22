German media: Russian right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00:56 PM

Numerous Russian right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports Der Spiegel, citing the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

The report does not contain specific information on the number of representatives of far-right organizations and movements fighting on the side of the Russian army but indicates that "at least two groups with right-wing extremist sentiments" are fighting against Ukraine. These are the "Imperial Legion", a paramilitary unit of the ultra-right association "Russian Imperial Movement", and the group "Rusich".

The "Imperial Legion" took part in hostilities in the Donbas in 2014 and 2015. Members of the Rusich group, according to German intelligence, became involved in hostilities in the territory of Ukraine no later than the beginning of April 2022. However, it is known that the sabotage and assault group Rusich was formed in June 2014 and participated in hostilities in the Donbas until 2015 and, in particular, took part in the battles for the Luhansk and Donetsk airports.

The commander of the Rusich unit is the neo-Nazi Alexei Milchakov, nicknamed Fritz. Before participating in hostilities in Ukraine, he incited xenophobic murders on social networks, posting photos of his massacre of a puppy. Milchakov cut off the dog's head.

In early April, the head of the puppet Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, presented awards to people's militia fighters who participated in the offensive on Mariupol. Among the awardees was a militiaman, whose uniform shows a patch in the form of a slightly modified Nazi emblem "Totenkopf". This emblem was worn by soldiers of the 3rd SS Panzer Division "Dead Head". Also, on the sleeve of the fighter is visible the Scandinavian symbol of Odin "Valknut", which is often used by neopagans and neo-Nazis.

A large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began under the pretext of fighting Nazism. On the night of February 24, Vladimir Putin announced that Russian troops were entering Ukrainian territory in order to "save the country from neo-Nazis in power." According to Putin, the purpose of the invasion was to carry out "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.