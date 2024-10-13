German media: Ukraine explores peace path without full territorial recovery amid shifting diplomatic landscape Sunday, October 13, 2024 12:00:32 PM

The German outlet Der Spiegel reports that discussions are underway in Ukraine about potentially ending the war without fully reclaiming territories occupied by Russia. Citing an unnamed senior Ukrainian official, the article reveals a shift in Kyiv's stance, which previously demanded Russia's unconditional surrender to cease hostilities. "Concessions are inevitable," the source noted, adding that any peace deal "should also be advantageous for Russia."

The official expressed concerns over a "gradual decline" in US support, contradicting recent assurances from President Joe Biden during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US that backing was unwavering. European leaders have similarly vowed ongoing support for Kyiv.

According to Der Spiegel, Ukrainian authorities are contemplating a "German model," reminiscent of when West Germany was part of NATO, whereas East Germany aligned with the Warsaw Pact, dominated by the USSR.

Political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko highlights that while the internal German border was uncontested, West Germany did not actively seek its alteration. He further doubts Ukraine's NATO accession during active conflict, noting the Alliance's reluctance to commit to safeguarding Ukraine while the war persists.

A Financial Times article exploring similar ideas, emphasized that acknowledging occupied regions as Russian was not an option and that they should eventually be diplomatically returned to Ukraine. However, Ukraine's Presidential Office later dismissed the FT report as "nonsense," reiterating that Ukraine does not negotiate its sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly rejecting any territorial concessions to Russia.

