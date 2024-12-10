German opposition leader Friedrich Merz calls for transatlantic strategy amid Taurus missiles debate for Ukraine Tuesday, December 10, 2024 11:08:31 AM

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union and a candidate for chancellor, carefully commented on the potential delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine following his visit to Kyiv. Merz once again called for cooperation between Europe and the US regarding Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, reports Welt.

"Perhaps, there is no Wunderwaffe, perhaps there will not be a game-changing weapon," Merz stated in an interview with journalist Paul Ronzheimer.

Merkel's successor outlined that, strategically, there should be coordination between Europeans and the US to enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hit military targets in Russia, terrains from which attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets are launched.

"Germany remains the only ally putting such constraints on long-range weapons," the politician noted. "There should be a joint European-American transatlantic response," he added. Commenting on German Taurus missiles, Merz highlighted the need to ensure this system aligns with the broader strategy. "Training Ukrainian soldiers to use the Taurus would take at least four months," he emphasized.

Merz also reflected on a recent meeting in Paris between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's Emmanuel Macron, and US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to him, Trump attempts to incorporate Ukraine and France into his plans, expressing regret that Germany, the UK, and Poland were left out.

"I have the impression that he is not yet fully prepared. He appears determined to act, but what exactly he will do and through what means—possibly by threatening to heavily arm Ukraine if Putin does not cease—is an open question," Merz remarked. He further stressed that Ukraine must be involved in any peace plan development and reject a dictated peace.

Before his talks with Merz, Zelensky expressed Ukraine's hopes for enhanced long-range capabilities from Germany. Zelensky also thanked the German parliament, government, and people for their support of Ukraine.

