Germany agrees to sell RCH-155 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine Saturday, September 17, 2022 12:05:00 PM

Germany approved the sale of 18 self-propelled artillery systems RCH-155 to Ukraine. However, their delivery is possible no earlier than 2025, reported the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

According to Welt am Sonntag, the contract for the supply of 18 self-propelled artillery systems costs 216 million euros.

The Ukrainian and German Defense Ministers - Oleksiy Reznikov and Christine Lambrecht- discussed the contract this July. However, deliveries of RCH-155 will take place no earlier than 30 months after the contract is signed.

Sources of the newspaper from the Ukrainian side said that Kyiv requested several times to acquire RCH-155 but Berlin didn’t respond to these requests.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that the RCH-155 will be an effective contribution to the strengthening of the Ukrainian army.

"I hope that the federal government will continue to consistently follow this path," he said.

Earlier, Christine Lambrecht said that the German government plans to send another shipment of military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany will deliver 50 Dingo armored vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

