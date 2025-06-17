Germany allocates €400 million to boost Ukrainian drone programs Tuesday, June 17, 2025 8:06:25 AM

Germany is allocating €400 million to bolster three established Ukrainian drone manufacturing programs, rather than initiating new projects. This move aims to take these current projects to a higher level of efficiency, said Nikolas Lange, an analyst from the Munich Security Conference, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We're not talking about new drones or copies of rockets like the Taurus. These are three proven projects set to receive an additional €400 million in funding, which will significantly enhance their execution," Lange noted.

According to Lange, Germany's lack of clear communication might have led to the misconception that new defense programs were being launched during the recent visit by Ukraine's president to Germany.

The analyst highlighted that the funding of drone programs is just one aspect of the broader support that Germany provides to Ukraine in defense. These investments are entirely justified as they bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and open avenues for deeper collaboration between the Ukrainian and German industries. This direction merits further support, Lange added.

He also commented on the recent Ukrainian operation "Spider Web" by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), arguing that its results should be critically assessed due to the insufficient destruction of enemy aircraft.

"Personally, I believe all Russian strategic bombers' removal would be beneficial, not just for Ukraine, but for Europe's security as well," emphasized Lange.

Additionally, Lange expressed support for Ukraine's independent stance on security issues: "It's absolutely right that Kyiv rejects excessive external advice and prioritizes its own national interests."

During President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin, he and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed on expanding defense support. Subsequently, on June 12, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that Ukraine would receive long-range weapons funding without restrictions on their use.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.