Germany and Ukraine strengthen defense collaboration to counter Russian threats

Germany and Ukraine are planning to bolster their cooperation in the defense sector, according to Johann Wadephul, Germany's Foreign Minister, during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Monday, June 30. This marks a "logical continuation" of Germany’s military assistance to Kyiv. According to Wadephul, both countries can benefit from defense cooperation. Germany stands to gain from a wide array of ideas and expertise from the Ukrainians in defense matters.

As part of this new phase of cooperation with Kyiv, there are plans to establish new joint ventures in the defense industry, aimed at allowing Ukraine to "produce defense products faster and in greater quantities." Wadephul emphasized the "enormous needs" of the embattled country.

Wadephul noted that Kyiv and Berlin are entering a new phase of cooperation. While Germany initially aided Ukraine with weapons, the need for German investment in the country is growing. He noted that companies are prepared to make such investments, albeit facing some bureaucratic and other obstacles.

Meanwhile, Andriy Sybiha expressed hope for receiving additional air defense systems from partners, as well as assistance in ramping up Ukraine's production capabilities. He reminded that Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, posing a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

"The Russians target civilian structures to incite panic. To prevent this, bolstering our air defense systems is key," said the Ukrainian minister. He stressed the importance of producing air defense systems in Ukraine and bolstering an "aerial shield." "This cooperation with our German friends will also be mutually beneficial," Sybiha asserted.

During the talks with Wadephul, discussions centered on ways to halt Russian aggression against Ukraine and reduce the Russian threat to Europe. "We discussed achieving peace through strength, which entails two key components—strengthening Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia. We're grateful to Germany for playing a significant role in enhancing Ukraine’s air defenses. German weapons save Ukrainian lives. We also discussed German participation in Ukraine's production of long-range capabilities and UAVs, marking a mutually beneficial collaboration," reported Ukraine's Foreign Minister.

Accompanying Johann Wadephul on his first visit to Kyiv are representatives from German defense companies, and the visit includes planned meetings with Ukrainian business and political leaders. A meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also on the agenda.

Wadephul arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit early on June 30. The main focus is on further support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Upon his arrival, the German minister stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks Ukraine's capitulation, affirming that Germany will do everything possible to ensure Ukraine can successfully defend itself.

According to Germany’s Foreign Minister, Putin wants to prevent Ukraine from charting its own course. "His war is about nothing but subjugating Ukraine. Through relentless bombings, he terrorizes Ukrainians. Every day and night, people die in their homes—in Kyiv, in Odessa, in Dnipro. Yet, despite all the destruction and terror, Ukrainians continue to defend their country, their freedom, and their future with determination. They exhibit incredible courage, strength, and resilience, which deserve our deepest respect," he noted.

