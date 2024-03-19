Germany announces €500 million military aid package for Ukraine Tuesday, March 19, 2024 12:30:02 PM

Germany has prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million, announced German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a press conference during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine, reports Tageschau.

At the 20th meeting of the "Ramstein" format, Pistorius promised continued support. The head of the defense ministry emphasized that Germany would support Ukraine's defense against the ongoing Russian aggression by supplying further ammunition in the short term.

He also addressed the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine, confirming that funds have been allocated by Germany for 180,000 rounds of ammunition.

Under the planned aid, Ukraine is set to receive 10,000 artillery shells from Bundeswehr (German armed forces) stocks. The package will also include 100 armored infantry vehicles and 100 transport vehicles.

The United States also promised further assistance to Ukraine. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin stressed that Ukraine will not be allowed to lose. Despite a tense military situation, the determination of the Ukrainian people to defend against Russia remains unshakeable.

On February 17, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that his country had managed to find 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine. According to Pavel, he found sources from which artillery shells could be obtained quickly to aid Ukrainian forces on the battlefield in the fight against Russian forces. The success of these supplies depends on funding from partners in the USA, Sweden, Germany, and other countries.

Other nations have joined the initiative. On February 28, Belgium announced a contribution of €200 million to the Czech initiative for artillery projectiles for Ukraine.

Sweden has also backed the Czech initiative, pledging €30 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine. The Swedish government permitted FMV (the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration) to negotiate with the Czech Republic's relevant authority.

Portugal will provide €100 million to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, assisting with large-caliber artillery rounds.

On March 19, the Financial Times reported a significant shortfall among European NATO members who are €56 billion behind in fulfilling their defense commitments. Germany exhibited the largest deficit, spending €14 billion less than needed in 2023, followed by Spain (€11 billion), Italy (€10.8 billion), and Belgium (€4.6 billion).

