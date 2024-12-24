Germany announces new extensive arms package for Ukraine Tuesday, December 24, 2024 11:00:00 AM

Germany has announced a new extensive package of arms for Ukraine.

According to the German government's press office, this package includes 15 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks with spare parts, two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with spare parts, a Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two IRIS-T air defense systems, and two Patriot launchers. Additionally, ammunition for the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 is being dispatched. The air defense systems are deemed crucial for Kyiv amid increased recent Russian attacks using drones and missiles, the news agency dpa reported.

Berlin had promised the delivery of additional IRIS-T systems earlier in 2023, officials noted. The new list for Kyiv also includes cargo trucks, drones, and additional radar systems.

Since the onset of the full-scale war initiated by Russia, Germany has provided or pledged military aid to Kyiv worth around €28 billion for the coming years, the German government noted.

Berlin has also transferred material assets worth approximately €5.2 billion from Bundeswehr reserves to Ukraine. Furthermore, over 10,000 Ukrainian troops have undergone relevant training in Germany, with the cost of this training amounting to roughly €282 million, according to the cabinet.

In late November, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation discussing the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense systems, as reported by German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.

During the European leaders' meeting in Brussels on December 19, Scholz again urged NATO partners to provide long-term support to Ukraine. "It must be clear that we are ready to support as long as necessary," dpa quoted him.

Olaf Scholz also mentioned that he asked Germany's allies to consider supplying Kyiv with air defense systems, artillery, and ammunition, pledging that Berlin will "remain Ukraine's biggest supporter in Europe." He further expressed confidence that collaboration between European countries and the USA will remain possible even after the inauguration of elected President Donald Trump.

Simultaneously, Scholz adamantly denies Ukraine's requests to strike deep within Russia with heavy German weapons, as well as requests for the German TAURUS cruise missiles.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.