Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine, featuring Leopard tanks and drones

Germany has announced a new package of assistance for Ukraine, featuring Leopard tanks, drones, helmets, a field hospital, and ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft system. According to the German government's official website, since the beginning of the Russian aggression, Germany has either delivered or pledged military aid to Ukraine totaling nearly €28 billion.

In collaboration with Denmark, Germany has provided Ukraine with eight Leopard 1A5 tanks, increasing Ukraine's total number to 58. The package also includes 21,000 rounds of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft system and two Bergepanzer armored recovery vehicles.

Additionally, Germany is sending Ukraine 10 naval drones and an equal number of radars. Berlin has also committed to providing one field hospital and 24,800 helmets.

The German government notes that for 2024 alone, it has earmarked around €7.1 billion for military assistance to Ukraine. This funding also covers Germany's contributions to the European Peace Facility (EPF).

This announcement follows the recent declaration from the United States about a new $200 million military aid package for Ukraine. The U.S. package includes air defense systems, ammunition for the HIMARS rocket artillery system, mortar shells, and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

