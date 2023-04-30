Germany confirms delivery of second IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine Sunday, April 30, 2023 10:00:24 AM

Germany has officially confirmed the delivery of the second Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

In addition to this air defense system, Germany has delivered eight more Zetros trucks manufactured by Mercedes-Benz, which are designed for operation in extreme off-road conditions. In total, the Ukrainian military has already received 84 such vehicles.

Germany also delivered two 8x6 trucks with eight auto-loader units.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Ukraine had received the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system from Germany.

The IRIS-T system is the modern air defense system produced in Germany. Even the Bundeswehr itself does not have it yet. Ukraine received the first such systems last year. According to the Ukrainian military, IRIS-T is 100% effective in countering the enemy’s air attacks.

