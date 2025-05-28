Germany considers funding Ukraine's cruise missile development Wednesday, May 28, 2025 12:12:43 PM

The German government is reportedly considering financial support for Ukraine's development and mass production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers, reports German media outlet Bild, citing insider sources.

The publication reminds readers that Kyiv is already advancing its missile programs, having rolled out some production. At the same time, Ukrainian defense industries face relentless Russian air and missile attacks, prompting Germany to negotiate additional deliveries of Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

"The delivery could also be announced during Merz and Zelensky's meeting on Wednesday," the outlet speculates.

However, Bild notes that aside from previously promised systems, new German air defense systems won’t begin reaching Ukraine until the late 2020s.

As for the potential supply of Taurus cruise missiles, a "major breakthrough" seems unlikely. Insiders have described the "Taurus matter" as "taboo" for now.

To avoid disappointing President Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz might propose other weapon systems, particularly the Mars-2 systems with an 85-kilometer firing range. Ukraine received five such systems in 2022, but Merz might approve additional deliveries of these systems and their rockets.

Bild also highlights that the M30 and M31 rockets of the Mars-2 system depend on GPS guidance, which Russia effectively counters, thereby tactically degrading the weapon's effectiveness. Moreover, all Russian bases lie beyond the weapon’s range.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany, along with the UK, France, and the US, has lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine. Earlier in May, the German government had classified information about weapons deliveries to Ukraine, ceasing communications specifically about the Taurus missile handovers.

