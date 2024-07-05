Germany delivers third Patriot air defence system to Ukraine Friday, July 5, 2024 10:30:22 AM

Germany has delivered its third Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, as confirmed by the German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jäger. In a statement on social platform X, he emphasized that the Patriot system will provide crucial protection for Ukrainians and critical infrastructure against Russian air attacks.

Ambassador Jäger also mentioned that Ukrainian crews have undergone successful training on the Patriot system in Germany. This preparation is vital for the effective deployment and operation of the air defence system.

In June, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine would receive additional Patriot and SAMP/T air defence systems, which have similar technical characteristics. Kuleba highlighted that Ukraine needs to have seven Patriot batteries in its arsenal.

Previously, the Financial Times reported that the United States, Israel, and Ukraine have been in discussions regarding the delivery of eight American Patriot air defence systems, which are currently in service with Israel. The dialogue reportedly involved U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak. Additionally, sources indicated that direct negotiations were underway between Israel and Ukraine.

