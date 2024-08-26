Germany foils Russian drone attack attempt on NATO's airbase Monday, August 26, 2024 9:54:53 AM

Russia had plans to execute a sabotage operation using drones at a NATO airbase located in Geilenkirchen, Germany, according to German intelligence sources cited by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA). This NATO facility, nestled in North Rhine-Westphalia, was targeted, raising serious international security concerns.

Last week, NATO's Geilenkirchen-Teveren airbase was put on "Charlie" status, the second highest level of combat readiness, due to a precautionary measure following warnings from the U.S. Secret Service about a potential attack. Intelligence indicated signs of an upcoming drone offensive on the base.

For undisclosed reasons, Russia retracted its plan. As a result, security measures were reduced to "Bravo+" on Friday.

Sources from German intelligence confirmed that serious directives were received from the foreign intelligence service indicating "preparatory actions for a probable Russian sabotage against the NATO base, involving the use of drones."

Geilenkirchen is home to 14 Boeing E-3A Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) aircraft, equipped with long-range radar and sensors capable of detecting aerial and surface targets over vast distances. An E-3A aircraft can operate at altitudes of 9,150 meters, covering a surveillance area exceeding 300,000 square kilometers.

