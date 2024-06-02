Germany grants Ukraine permission to use Patriot missiles against Russian aircraft over Russian territory Sunday, June 2, 2024 10:04:27 PM

The Ukrainian army may use German-supplied Patriot missiles to shoot down aircraft over Russian territory, said General Christian Freuding, head of the working group coordinating support for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, reports Tagesschau.

“There is a strong possibility that the Patriot systems can now also be deployed in the Kharkiv region and Russia. They are perfectly suited for countering Russian aircraft that might employ guided bombs,” said the general.

However, Freuding emphasized that the use of these systems is solely the responsibility of the Ukrainian military.

“They may utilize them within the bounds of international law. We are very confident that the Ukrainians will not only adhere to these regulations but will also operate them with great tactical skill and achieve success,” Freuding added.

At the same time, he did not comment on whether German weaponry has already been used in or over Russian territory.

On May 31st , Germany authorized Ukraine to use the weapons they have supplied against targets on Russian territory. This authorization extends to strikes on Russian targets located in areas bordering the Kharkiv region.

Additionally, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the delivery of another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

