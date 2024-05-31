Germany greenlights use of German-supplied weapons by Ukraine on Russian territory Friday, May 31, 2024 8:00:13 AM

The German government has authorised Ukraine to use the weapons supplied by Germany to strike targets on Russian territory, announced government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. "In close coordination with our closest allies and through constant dialogue with the Ukrainian government, we are continually adjusting our support in alignment with the unfolding military developments," he said.

According to Hebestreit, Ukraine has faced attacks in recent weeks, particularly in the Kharkiv region, which were "planned, coordinated, and executed" from positions adjacent to the Russian border. "Together, we believe that Ukraine has the right under international law to defend itself against these attacks," he emphasised.

Germany, which ranks second after the US in terms of military aid to Ukraine, has delivered a substantial amount of military equipment to the country, including heavy artillery and rocket launchers. However, until now, Berlin had refrained from allowing Kyiv to use German weapons against Russian targets, fearing conflict escalation.

On the previous day, American outlets Politico and CNN reported that the Biden administration had discreetly authorised Ukraine to conduct strikes using American weapons on Russian territory, but "exclusively along the border with the Kharkiv region" to protect Kharkiv from Russian military attacks.

This information was confirmed on Friday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson, Serhiy Nykyforov, to The Guardian. "This will significantly enhance our ability to counter Russian attempts to advance across the border," he noted.

Speaking in Prague on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the US's decision to ease restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory. He stressed that "Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and this includes the right to attack legitimate military targets on Russian territory".

