Germany has frozen 5.32 billion euros of Russian assets since the beginning of war in Ukraine Saturday, February 18, 2023 10:30:15 AM

During the year of the war in Ukraine, the German authorities froze 5.32 billion euros worth of Russian assets, reports the newspaper Welt, citing the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The newspaper clarifies that that this includes the assets of the Central Bank of Russia, and also assets belonging to Russian companies and individuals who have fallen under the sanctions of the European Union.

The German Ministry of Finance refused to provide the names of the Russian oligarchs whose assets were frozen and also the amount of the frozen assets.

On February 15, the EU announced the 10th package of sanctions against Russia which is worth $ 11 billion euros. The package will include trade bans and technology restrictions. There will also be measures against Iran for delivery of drones to Russia, reported the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"With nine packages of sanctions in place, the Russian economy is going backwards. And to keep up this strong pressure, we are proposing a tenth package of measures," said Ursula von der Leyen.

