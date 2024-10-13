Germany hesitant on further heavy weapon supplies to Ukraine amidst Zelensky's requests Sunday, October 13, 2024 1:00:42 PM

Germany holds off on supplying heavy military equipment to Ukraine - reports. The tabloid BILD claims that Berlin is not planning to deliver infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, or self-propelled howitzers. Germany apparently has no intention of supplying more major military hardware to Ukraine beyond what has already been announced. This was reported by the Russian-language edition of the German tabloid BILD via Telegram, referencing German defense ministry documents.

The report indicates that following the shipment of 18 Leopard 2 tanks, no further shipments are expected, despite the Bundeswehr having approximately 300 of these tanks available.

This also applies to other types of equipment such as infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers.

"The German defense ministry does not believe that Ukraine will be able to launch a counteroffensive to reclaim its territories anytime soon," the publication adds. During his European tour promoting a "victory plan," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly put forward two main demands, including one to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The first request is the permission to use Western weapons against strategic targets in Russia, necessitating further supplies of long-range weapons such as Storm Shadow from the UK, Scalp EG from France, and Taurus from Germany.

The second is an accelerated procedure for NATO membership, including security guarantees against Russia. "According to BILD, these demands were met with little enthusiasm in Berlin. Scholz did not give a definitive no, but neither did he provide an affirmative answer," stated the journalists.

