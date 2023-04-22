Germany is expelling more than 30 Russian diplomats Saturday, April 22, 2023 10:00:23 AM

Germany has decided to expel more than 30 Russian diplomats. Berlin suspects them of espionage. The German magazine Focus clarified, citing information from the German security agencies, that Russian diplomats are suspected of using diplomatic immunity to illegally recruit informants in politics, business, science, and the military.

In response, Moscow is taking "mirror measures", according to the statement published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The German authorities have decided to carry out another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. "We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to demonstratively destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also complained that "the German side, despite its repeated assurances of unwillingness to advertise this story, violated them by informing media, which it regularly uses to organize "controlled leaks" and disinformation "dissemination”, about its venture and disinformation "dissemination".

"In response to the hostile actions of Berlin, the Russian side decided to "mirror" the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country," the Russian Foreign Ministry summed up, stressing that the bilateral relations are in crisis.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine, which was attacked, has the right to enter "enemy territory", and this is completely normal. According to him, Russia "will have to come to terms with" the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

