Germany pledges €11 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine Wednesday, March 19, 2025 11:02:16 AM

On Wednesday, March 19, Germany's Finance Ministry informed the Bundestag's budget committee of its decision to allocate €11 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine. This information comes from a letter sent by State Secretary Sarah Ryglewski.

According to the document, Germany's Finance Minister, Jörg Kukies, plans to approve an extraordinary expenditure of €2.547 billion for the current year. Alongside other financial resources, the available funds will total €3 billion.

Moreover, Kukies aims to approve an extraordinary budget of €8.252 billion for military aid to Ukraine for the years 2026 to 2029, paving the way for weapon supply contracts in that period. The document highlights the necessity to finalize several new agreements for military aid to Ukraine in the first half of this year.

Reuters reports that the frontline situation and the condition of Ukraine's civilian population have "deteriorated significantly over the past month." The ministry is urging the budget committee to approve this plan, with the vote potentially occurring on March 21, and a positive outcome is anticipated.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed the nation's continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

"Ukraine can rely on us; we will not let it down," he stated following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.