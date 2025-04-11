Germany pledges over €11 billion for Ukraine's defense Friday, April 11, 2025 1:29:00 PM

Ukraine's Armed Forces are set to receive state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems aimed at neutralizing Russian missiles and drones. At the forefront of this coalition's efforts is Germany, joined by nine other countries.

The decision emerged from the 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held in the “Ramstein” format on April 11, as announced by the German Ministry of Defense.

This new electronic warfare coalition builds on top of eight existing military coalitions. Germany and its partners are keen on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities in the following areas:

1. Securing its own communication;

2. Intelligence and disrupting enemy communications;

3. Protection from drones and optimizing their own weapons systems.

German officials underline the necessity of electronic warfare skills for effectively safeguarding personnel, infrastructure, military equipment, and civilians. Mastery over the electromagnetic spectrum is crucial in modern combat scenarios involving drones.

Germany is allocating over €11 billion for Ukraine’s military enhancement through 2029. The funds will be used to procure:

- Four IRIS-T air defense systems and 300 guided missiles;

- 300 reconnaissance drones;

- 120 portable anti-aircraft missile systems;

- 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;

- 15 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks;

- 14 artillery systems;

- 100 ground radar stations;

- 30 guided missiles for the Patriot surface-to-air missile system;

- 100,000 artillery munitions.

"We need a militarily strong Ukraine. Only then can the negotiation process lead to a long-lasting and just peace," emphasized Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

On the sidelines of the “Ramstein” meeting, Pistorius addressed rumors regarding the inapplicability of much of the German-supplied weaponry in combat situations. According to a confidential document from the Bundeswehr, the Ukrainian armed forces face serious challenges with German systems, notes news website RND.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer frequently faces software issues, while repairs for the Leopard tank are notably expensive.

"I was surprised by these reports. We are in constant contact with our Ukrainian partners, and I am unaware of any such complaints. Obviously, individual units may malfunction or cease operation after three years in combat," Minister Pistorius clarified.

Military attachés commended the reliability and effectiveness of the Gepard anti-aircraft gun and Marder infantry fighting vehicle, both of which are widely favored in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic has expressed readiness to dispatch troops to Ukraine, but only after the full-scale conflict with Russia concludes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is also engaged in talks to purchase a substantial arms package from the United States, including sought-after air defense systems.

