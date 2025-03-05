Germany poised to block Nord Stream 2 amid U.S.-Russia negotiation concerns Wednesday, March 5, 2025 1:00:20 PM

Germany is set on blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from becoming operational, as it could be part of ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Russia. The country's government is taking assertive steps to prevent the launch of Nord Stream 2 as a potential component of clandestine U.S.-Russia negotiations.

Germany's government is concerned about the prospect of this pipeline being incorporated into a broader agreement involving Russian gas supplies to Europe, notes the German newspaper Bild. Amid rumors of a potential deal related to Russia's gas deliveries to Europe, Berlin is concerned that the U.S. might strike a bargain with Moscow, paving the way for the project to come online.

Adding to the complexity, Financial Times recently reported that Matthias Warnig, the former CEO of Nord Stream 2 AG, is engaging in talks with American investors about restarting the pipeline. Warnig, noted for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is exploring avenues to incorporate Nord Stream 2 into a prospective peace deal regarding Ukraine. From Washington's perspective, renewing the pipeline's operations is seen as a step in broader efforts to reset relations with Russia.

Germany, however, is wary of these initiatives and is actively searching for leverage to prevent Nord Stream 2 from coming online, even in the face of a potential diplomatic deal between the U.S. and Russia.

