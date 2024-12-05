Germany raises alarm as Russian tank production surpasses combined European output Thursday, December 5, 2024 1:41:36 PM

In a stark assessment of European defense capabilities, Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the Bundestag on Thursday, December 5, that Russia's production of tanks significantly surpasses that of Europe. Pistorius warned of the escalating military threat posed by Moscow, saying, "Russia has transitioned its economy entirely for military purposes, supplying its armed forces with 1,000 to 1,500 tanks annually. This is roughly twice the combined production of the five largest European nations". He added, "It is clear to us: Russia poses the greatest threat to our security and will remain such for the foreseeable future."

Amid these growing security concerns, the German government has submitted three legislative proposals to the Bundestag. One aims to increase the financial compensation for soldiers and civil servants of the Bundeswehr brigade that will be stationed in Lithuania. Another regulates the government agreement between Berlin and Vilnius regarding the deployment of this brigade. The third introduces criminal liability for former German soldiers working for another state, such as Russia or China, without prior permission from German authorities.

Pistorius had previously highlighted in an interview with Deutschlandfunk the growing presence of Russian naval and civilian vessels in the Baltic Sea. He referred to increased incidents leading to warning shots fired into the air and water, reminiscent of the Cold War era. The German defense minister did not disclose details about the shooting of a German military helicopter by a Russian vessel, a case mentioned by Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, the previous day. Pistorius emphasized that detailed information on such cases is not intended for public release.

Acknowledging the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea for multiple nations, including Russia and China, Pistorius mentioned the threat it poses in circumventing sanctions. He noted Germany's dealing with "hybrid warfare," which poses "threats to infrastructure."

