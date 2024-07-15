Germany's covert military support: tanks and air defence systems sent to Ukraine Monday, July 15, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Germany covertly delivered a significant consignment of military aid to Ukraine this summer, comprising dozens of pieces of armoured vehicles, according to Merkur.

It is claimed that Berlin, from late June to early July, "practically secretly and unnoticed," sent Kyiv another large military package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The shipment included 39 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, supplied by Germany's defence industry and the Bundeswehr.

Specifically, last week Ukraine received an additional ten Leopard 1A5 tanks and 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany. This brings the total number of Marders delivered by Germany for the war in Ukraine to 120, and the number of refurbished Leopard 1 tanks to 50. Ammunition for this armour was also provided.

Additionally, the Ukrainian forces received two Biber bridge-laying tanks, two Dachs engineering tanks, two recovery tanks, and four Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks.

Germany also supplied another IRIS-T SLM air defence system (bringing the total to three previously delivered) and another IRIS-T SLS air defence system (previously one) to protect infrastructure and cities from Russian air attacks.

The news outlet further notes the inclusion of three HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems in the list of supplied weaponry. The Bundeswehr does not officially possess HIMARS but had previously delivered four technically very similar multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

On July 8, Germany announced a new aid package for Ukraine. The highlight of this package was a Patriot air defence system with spare parts and missiles.

