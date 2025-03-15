Germany's incoming Chancellor Merz to approve supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine Saturday, March 15, 2025 1:00:45 PM

Upcoming leader Friedrich Merz, slated to become Germany's chancellor in the coming months, is set to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, according to a report by Der Spiegel.

Kyiv has long requested these missiles from Berlin, aiming to strike deep behind Russian lines. Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been adamantly opposed, citing potential provocations against Russia. In contrast, Merz appears more decisive. Back in December 2024, as the head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, Merz pledged to approve the missile transfer should he assume the chancellorship—a promise he remains committed to, according to Der Spiegel.

Recently, major German political forces have agreed on a €3 billion increase for Ukraine's military aid, some of which may be funneled towards acquiring Taurus missiles for the Ukrainian military.

Additionally, they’ve agreed to establish a €500 billion special fund to streamline defense project funding.

With Ukraine navigating turbulent ties with the United States, the Taurus missiles, weighing in at 1,400 kg and capable of hitting targets up to 500 km away, are seen as critical. Ukraine's Air Defense has already started working on integrating the Taurus missile system into its Su-24 and F-16 fighters.

