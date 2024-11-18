Germany to deliver HX-2 Karma drones and precision munitions to Ukraine in December 2024 Monday, November 18, 2024 11:00:43 AM

In a significant ramp-up of support, Germany will deliver 4,000 precision-guided munitions to Ukraine, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in comments to Bild.

These munitions are the HX-2 Karma drones, manufactured by European defense company Helsing. Designed for precision strikes in complex combat scenarios, the HX-2 Karma is a next-generation loitering munition.

Helsing claims that the drones are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including navigation systems that function even in areas where global positioning signals are jammed or unavailable. This capability fills a crucial gap in modern electronic warfare.

Thanks to Helsing's Altra Recce-Strike software, several HX-2 drones can participate in missions simultaneously, employing swarm tactics to neutralize enemy defenses.

The integrated AI ensures autonomous target detection and engagement with a precision of up to 50 cm, minimizing collateral damage and maximizing mission efficacy. With a range of 100 km, the drone is comparable to leading loitering munitions and offers a cost-effective alternative to platforms like the Switchblade 600 or "Lancet."

However, as highlighted by Army Recognition, some industry observers have expressed skepticism regarding Helsing's claims about the drones' cost-effectiveness and precision.

Helsing is a rapidly growing tech firm specializing in advanced software and AI-driven solutions. The first batch of HX-2 Karma drones, numbering in the hundreds, is slated for delivery in December 2024, with regular follow-up shipments to be expected.

It was also reported on November 18 that Germany is set to supply Ukraine with Mini-Taurus drones capable of destroying tanks and immune to GPS jamming.

