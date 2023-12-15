Germany to provide 350,000 additional 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine Friday, December 15, 2023 4:15:42 PM

Germany will supply Ukraine with additional 155 mm artillery shells as part of military assistance. The budget committee of the German Bundestag approved a framework agreement with a French ammunition manufacturer, as reported on the website of the German Bundestag.

This agreement allows for the production and delivery of up to 350,000 large-caliber projectiles. Under the framework agreement, the French company has already received an order from Germany for the production of 68,000 fragmentation-explosive shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, worth 278 million euros.

"Other countries may join the framework agreement, as this project is part of the European Union's initiative to accelerate the delivery, procurement, and production of ammunition for Ukraine."

The aim is to "increase European production of ammunition in the long term, so that EU member states can replenish their ammunition reserves."

In early December, German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall received a new order to supply Ukraine with tens of thousands of 155 mm artillery shells for 142 million euros. The artillery shells will be produced by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions in Spain and will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2025.

